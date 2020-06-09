Hunter Announces Summer Offers for New Equipment

Hunter has announced new summer offers for all automotive service providers.

Click Here to Read More

The company says shops can install any combination of Hunter equipment and pay no interest for 12 months on orders over $10,000. Additionally, shops have a 24-month option for 1.9% interest and 60 months at 5.79%.

Hunter also has a Quick Check Drive upgrade offer for a fast installation quick pit at no-charge; a $4,500 value, the company says, when purchasing both an alignment and tire inspection system.

For more information on these offers, customers can visit hunter.com/summer-offers.