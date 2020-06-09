Connect with us

Service

Hunter Announces Summer Offers for New Equipment

Tire Review Staff

on

Hunter has announced new summer offers for all automotive service providers.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
hunter-equipment-0-financing

The company says shops can install any combination of Hunter equipment and pay no interest for 12 months on orders over $10,000. Additionally, shops have a 24-month option for 1.9% interest and 60 months at 5.79%.

Hunter also has a Quick Check Drive upgrade offer for a fast installation quick pit at no-charge; a $4,500 value, the company says, when purchasing both an alignment and tire inspection system.

For more information on these offers, customers can visit hunter.com/summer-offers.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Raybestos Expands Element3 Caliper Coverage

Autel Receives FCA Certification to Access SGW Module

Making the Right Wheel Balancer Investment

Seasonal Vehicle Maintenance Opportunities Emerge

Advertisement

on

Hunter Announces Summer Offers for New Equipment

on

TPMS Diagnostic & Replacement Tips

on

Communicating the Effectiveness of TPMS

on

Air Ride Suspension Diagnostics
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

llanticentro

Contact: Richard Ribrell Phone: 9493714506
3300 Port Royale Drive North , Fort Lauderdale Florida 33308
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Changing TPMS Sensor Batteries

Bushing Testing: How to Tell When a Bushing is Bad

Brake Rotors: When To Resurface And When To Replace

Back to Basics: Step-by-Step Tire/Wheel Balancing
Connect