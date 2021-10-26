Connect with us

Hunter Engineering Announces New Quick Tread Edge Integration

With the new partnership, service advisors can easily click to quote the tire replacement opportunities identified by Hunter’s Quick Tread Edge unmanned inspection system.

Danielle Hess

Hunter Engineering Company and U.S. AutoForce are offering an integrated tire inspection and quoting solution to both companies’ auto dealer customers. With the new partnership, service advisors can easily click to quote the tire replacement opportunities identified by Hunter’s Quick Tread Edge unmanned inspection system, which can help increase tire and alignment sales. Hunter will preview this new integration in booth #43017 at SEMA in Las Vegas, Nov. 2-5, the company said.

 U.S. AutoForce’s Tire Quote solution, available online through its website, allows users to search for and order tires by size, make of vehicle and VIN. Hunter’s Quick Tread Edge uses lasers to automatically scan each tire edge to edge and provide 3-D models to illustrate the complete extent of tread wear, Hunter said.

U.S. AutoForce joins a group of more than 20 Hunter integration partners whose integrations are available at no additional cost from Hunter, the company said.

