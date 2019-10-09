Hunter’s Quick Check Drive Named a Motor Magazine Top 20 Tool

Hunter Engineering’s autonomous alignment inspection system Quick Check Drive has been picked as one of Motor Magazine’s Top 20 Tools for 2019.

Introduced in July 2018, Quick Check Drive system is equipped with eight sensors and 32 lasers which scan a vehicle as it drives past. The system can scan passenger-vehicle tires every three to five seconds.

“We see 160 customers per day and roughly 4,000 per month. Prior to implementing the Quick Check Drive system, we sold an average of 205 alignments each month,” said Service Director of North Park Lexus of San Antonio, Dewayne Sanders. “However, during our first month of using the Quick Check Drive system we sold 711 alignments. That’s an incredible 247% increase in alignment sales.”

In addition to providing total toe and camber readings, Quick Check Drive incorporates a vehicle identification system to capture front and rear license plates on each vehicle. This identification system automatically provides a license plate-to-VIN conversion while simultaneously determining OEM specifications on most vehicles.

Quick Check Drive features optional body damage image viewing through HunterNet, Hunter’s online business intelligence tool. With this feature, service providers can capture 40 or more images per vehicle without a time penalty and protect themselves against questionable damage claims.