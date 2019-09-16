News/Hunter Engineering
September 16, 2019

Hunter Produces 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hunter Produces 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack

Apollo Introduces Apterra AT2 All-Terrain Tire

NRS Brakes Adds 57 SKUs to Galvanized Brake Pad Offering

TGI-Connect, PressurePro Unveil Integration Plans

AME International Enters Port Business

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

First Apollo Truck Tyre Zone Opens in Thailand

Hunter-rx-scissor-lift-rack-durant-mississippi

Hunter Engineering produced its 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack this July at its Durant, Mississippi plant.

“We are extremely proud to reach this milestone,” said Durant plant manager Wayne Bowling. “While we know others have offshored similar products, Hunter keeps reinvesting in our plant and our people. We are fortunate to have both dedicated employees who have contributed to Hunter’s strong manufacturing presence in the USA, and 30,000-plus customers who believe the technology, durability and value of RX racks are worth it.”

Hunter’s RX Scissor Lift family is now in it’s third generation. The first rack was produced in 2001. All of Hunter’s alignment racks have been manufactured in Durant since 1976. Today, the RX Scissor Lift Rack is available in various capacities, including 10k, 12k, 14k and 16k pounds.

Show Full Article