Hunter Produces 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack

Hunter Engineering produced its 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack this July at its Durant, Mississippi plant.

“We are extremely proud to reach this milestone,” said Durant plant manager Wayne Bowling. “While we know others have offshored similar products, Hunter keeps reinvesting in our plant and our people. We are fortunate to have both dedicated employees who have contributed to Hunter’s strong manufacturing presence in the USA, and 30,000-plus customers who believe the technology, durability and value of RX racks are worth it.”