Hunter Releases New Heavy-Duty Tire Changer

Demonstrations of the TCX635HD model will be shared Nov. 3-5 at the Hunter Innovation Expo.
Hunter is releasing the TCX635HD model to its heavy-duty tire changer lineup.

Demonstrations will be shared Nov. 3-5 at the Hunter Innovation Expo.

Hunter says the TCX635HD has 18% more speed and 30% more torque than its previous model for over-the-road tire changing on standard, wide base and super single assemblies.

The heavy-duty tire changer features a lower carriage which allows for more ergonomic rollup while adding even more safety to customer tire changing operations. The lower carriage also delivers an increase of 2 in. in overall tire diameter capability.

Additionally, the model features a new high-efficiency gearbox.

