Hunter Harsh Duty Alignment Rack: White Glove Installation

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s 10,000-lb. RX Scissor Lift Harsh Duty Option, which features stainless steel slip plates, a zinc primer base and epoxy-filled joints to protect against salt and corrosion, LED lights for illuminating the underbody, tire inflation station, and more. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
