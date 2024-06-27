 Hunter Harsh Duty Alignment Rack: White Glove Installation

Hunter Harsh Duty Alignment Rack: White Glove Installation

The RX Scissor Lift Harsh Duty Option is built for the Rust Belt with a zinc primer base and epoxy-filled joints to protect against salt and corrosion.

Tire Review Staff
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s 10,000-lb. RX Scissor Lift Harsh Duty Option, which features stainless steel slip plates, a zinc primer base and epoxy-filled joints to protect against salt and corrosion, LED lights for illuminating the underbody, tire inflation station, and more. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

