News

Hunter Engineering’s FastBlast System Available for TCX51H

Hunter Engineering’s FastBlast inflation system is now an option for its TCX51H tire changer. This new configuration will be known as 51H Plus.

The FastBlast system is designed to inflate challenging truck and SUV tires. The technician sets the position, selects the inflation mode and presses the inflation pedal for an immediate blast from the large 6.5-gallon air tank. FastBlast allows for hands-free inflation by a single technician.

Other featured benefits of the 51H include a heavyweight chassis, 10 to 26-in. external clamping, Hunter’s PowerOut bead breaker and a 220V two-speed motor, the company says.

