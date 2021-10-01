Connect with us

Hunter Engineering YouTube Channels Top 20K Subscribers

Now topping 20,000 total subscribers, the main Hunter channel and the Hunter Learning Channel provide informational and instructional videos for both the consumer and professional audience.

Throughout its 75-year history, Hunter Engineering has emphasized training and demonstrations to maximize the value of its wheel service products, the company said. Today, it does so by reaching users through its two YouTube channels. Now topping 20,000 total subscribers, the main Hunter channel and the Hunter Learning Channel provide 393 informational and instructional videos for both the consumer and professional audience. The videos have captured more than 5.6 million views to date, the company said.

The main channel recently passed 10,000 subscribers, while the Hunter Learning Channel will do so in the coming months at the current rate, Hunter said. The main channel not only provides information on Hunter products, but also educates consumers on the importance of properly maintaining their vehicles. The Hunter Learning Channel provides detailed, in-depth demonstrations on making the most productive use of Hunter tire changers, alignment systems, brake lathes, inspection equipment, diagnostic scan tools and ADAS calibration equipment, according to the company.

 Hunter said it typically produces 40 to 50 new videos every year.

