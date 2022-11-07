fbpx
Hunter’s WinAlign Software Update Highlighted at SEMA 2022

WinAlign 17.1, the newest version of Hunter Engineering’s alignment software, is now shipping.

Hunter exhibited the software’s new capabilities at the SEMA Show this year in Las Vegas.

Hunter says the new software provides two important benefits for Hunter Quick Check Drive and Quick Check Commercial unmanned inspection system customers.

First, the company says 17.1 bridges the gap between passenger vehicle and heavy-duty inspection systems by measuring trucks too heavy or wide for the passenger tread system, but not tall enough for the full HD system.

The new configuration allows for medium-duty vehicles, such as bucket trucks, to be accommodated on Hunter’s Quick Check Drive unmanned inspection system.

“Dealers and fleet owners who service big trucks want to be able to read duallies and some medium-sized trucks, such as the upper end of the Ford F-series,” said Alex Smith, Hunter product manager. “These vehicles may weigh too much or be too wide for the passenger tread system, but with 17.1, they can cover everything from a Fiat 500 all the way up to a Ford F-650.

“Now, the customer gains the medium without losing the small,” Smith said. “The ability to inspect medium-duty trucks won’t preclude them from testing typical passenger cars, or vice-versa,” he added. “This capability would particularly benefit dealers in rural locations.”

WinAlign 17’s second primary benefit is dual license plate capture, giving fleet customers the ability to track the tractor and trailer as separate assets.

“Previously, you had to catch them still attached before getting the trailer to an alignment rack,” Smith said. “Now you’ll still know which tractors and trailers need attention, even if they’re detached.”

WinAlign software is installed in more than 100,000 units in use worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities. The software is available in 42 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.

