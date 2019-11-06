Hunter Engineering Unveils BL Series Bench Lathe at 2019 SEMA Show

Hunter unveiled the new BL Series bench lathe at the 2019 SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8, in Hunter’s Booth (South Hall, #41013). The BL Series bench lathe adds new capabilities in previous generations.

The BL Series lathe features patented Anti-Chatter Technology (ACT) that eliminates the buildup of vibration (chatter) that can occur when machining rotors at a fixed speed. This technology provides a smooth rotor finish without the use of chatter bands or other unnecessary devices.

Additionaly, The BL Series features optional Digi-Cal, which helps technicians quickly verify rotor thickness and accurately determine cut depth for a perfect one-cut pass. With Hunter’s latest bench lathe, spindle speed adjustment can be achieved with a push of a button.