Products/SEMA
November 6, 2019

Hunter Engineering Unveils BL Series Bench Lathe at 2019 SEMA Show

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Section Coming to 2020 AAPEX Show

Hunter Engineering Unveils BL Series Bench Lathe at 2019 SEMA Show

Falken Teases SEMA 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Project Vehicle with Wildpeak A/T Trail Tires

Atturo Debuts New Trail Blade ATS All-Terrain Tire at SEMA

TPMS Partnership: Huf, Baolong Form Joint Venture BH SENS

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Wholesale Tire & Wheel Piloting Breast Cancer Research Program from Omni United/Radar Tires

Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Hunter-SEMA

Hunter unveiled the new BL Series bench lathe at the 2019 SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8, in Hunter’s Booth (South Hall, #41013). The BL Series bench lathe adds new capabilities in previous generations.

The BL Series lathe features patented Anti-Chatter Technology (ACT) that eliminates the buildup of vibration (chatter) that can occur when machining rotors at a fixed speed. This technology provides a smooth rotor finish without the use of chatter bands or other unnecessary devices.

Additionaly, The BL Series features optional Digi-Cal, which helps technicians quickly verify rotor thickness and accurately determine cut depth for a perfect one-cut pass. With Hunter’s latest bench lathe, spindle speed adjustment can be achieved with a push of a button.

Show Full Article