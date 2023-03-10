Hunter Engineering Debuts ROI Hub

Hunter Engineering has debuted a number of equipment-specific ROI calculators on its website. The company said it created an ROI Hub to give its customers an easier experience.

“One of the first questions that come up when deciding to invest in Hunter equipment is how quickly it will pay for itself,” said Mike Brecht, Hunter’s manager of business services. “With these detailed yet easy-to-use calculators, any size shop can rapidly estimate an accurate timeline. If the equipment is consistently employed, the payback will be short and the ROI will be long.”

Hunter said each calculator offers a wide degree of flexibility, tailored to the specific equipment and allowing adjustment of multiple inputs. For example, the wheel alignment calculator uses sliding scales of alignments sold, alignment charge, equipment investment, labor cost and the number of workdays per week.

“The activities are main use-case scenarios relative to the equipment, so customers know they’re getting value from everyday use, rather than large or rare events,” Brecht said.

In addition to alignment, calculators for ADAS calibrations, tire changing, wheel balancing, employee retention, unmanned inspection and more make up the Hub. Five versions of the calculator for heavy-duty (HD) equipment are also available, according to the company.

Hunter said future plans include an additional series of HD calculators, as well as international versions of the existing calculators.