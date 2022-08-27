Hunter Engineering Wins Four PTEN 2022 Innovation Awards

Hunter Engineering announced that it’s been named the winner in four separate categories of the PTEN 2022 Innovation Awards.

The awards were established in 1999 to honor companies that help auto repair professionals excel at their jobs through new tools and equipment, Hunter says. The 2022 contest included 121 submissions across 23 categories, with winners selected by a third-party judging panel of industry experts. Hunter says that in order to qualify, products had to be introduced or significantly updated within the past year.

Hunter’s winning entries were:

Automotive Software category: HunterNet 2 Multi-Store View

Body Shop category: Collision Alignment System

Brake Service category: BL Brake Lathe Tablet

Tire & Wheel Service category: Revolution Tire Changer with HunterNet 2 Connectivity

PTEN magazine will present an official awards ceremony to honor Innovation Awards winners at the AAPEX Show this November in Las Vegas.