December 6, 2019

Hunter Engineering Earns 300th Patent

Hunter-300-Patents

Hunter Engineering earned its 300th U.S. patent this past October. Hunter is the first company in the undercar equipment industry to reach this milestone, the company says.

Hunter has a team of more than 75 mechanical, electrical and software engineers who are responsible for the exclusive patents which make Hunter equipment the most productive undercar service equipment in the industry. Hunter’s team is the largest wheel service engineering staff in the world.

Hunter’s engineering team typically is granted seven to 10 patents a year, including 18 in 2019.

