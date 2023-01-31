 Hunter's BL Series Bench Lathes Now Connects with HunterNet 2

Hunter’s BL Series Bench Lathes Now Connects with HunterNet 2

With the new connectivity, shop owners and managers will be able to view before and after-cut results for rotors and drums online.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
brake-bl-bench-lathe-hunter-engineering

Hunter’s BL Series of bench lathes with tablets now also connects with the HunterNet 2 platform. HunterNet 2 is a free customer portal developed for undercar service operators with single or multiple rooftops, allowing operators to access actionable performance data for all their Hunter-connected equipment, Hunter said.

With the new connectivity, shop owners and managers will be able to view before and after-cut results for rotors and drums online, as well as monitor lathe usage counts and track equipment ROI. They’ll also be able to order consumables 24/7 and access the online user manual.

Previously, to find the rotor’s minimum thickness or maximum drum diameter, the technician had to search for it on the part itself. With the new tablet, the operator can look up the vehicle and access the specifications immediately. The tablet then calculates the distance between the cutting bits on the lathe and compares it live to the specifications. When the bits move beyond the specs, the screen turns red. When they stay within, the screen remains green, Hunter said.

The tablet also displays information on the depth of cuts, speeds and settings. Also included are vehicle data such as bore size, lug nut torque and stud type, as well as onboard training videos, text and animations, and a multilingual interface, Hunter said.

