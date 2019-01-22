News/Scholarship Application
January 22, 2019

How to Apply for Automotive Training Scholarships

Tire Review Staff

If you or someone you know is interested in receiving a scholarship for industry training, the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central, sponsored by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, makes is easy to connect those interested with monies available. Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central features available scholarships for students training to become automotive, heavy duty or collision repair technicians, as well as studying business, engineering or other courses of study.

Hundreds of automotive scholarships are awarded each year. Each completed application will automatically be considered for every scholarship where the criteria is met. To apply, visit automotivescholarships.com.

Scholarships are available for students attending a 2-year or 4-year college or university, or an accredited post-secondary school for automotive, heavy duty or collision repair technicians. In 2018, 305 scholarships totaling $405,000 were awarded  with an expectation to award even more scholarships this year.  The scholarship application deadline is March 31. For more information, text your name and email address to 720-903-2206 for more information on how to apply.

 

 

