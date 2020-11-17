Connect with us
Podcasts

How GB Auto Grew 450% in 3 Years, Plans for Future Growth

Madeleine Winer

on

In this episode, we spoke with Frank Kneller, CEO of GB Auto Service, about the company’s growth, its performance goals and its trajectory for the future.
Private equity firms have long been in the tire industry, and a few have been making waves during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the is GB Auto Service, a company backed by Greenbriar Equity Group that has grown over 450% in just three years – and has made three acquisitions since July.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we spoke with the company’s CEO, Frank Kneller, about its growth, including:

  • What GB Auto looks for in companies it acquires
  • How the portfolio of companies has maneuvered during COVID-19
  • The company’s performance goals
  • And its growth trajectory for the future.

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

