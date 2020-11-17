Private equity firms have long been in the tire industry, and a few have been making waves during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the is GB Auto Service, a company backed by Greenbriar Equity Group that has grown over 450% in just three years – and has made three acquisitions since July.
In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we spoke with the company’s CEO, Frank Kneller, about its growth, including:
- What GB Auto looks for in companies it acquires
- How the portfolio of companies has maneuvered during COVID-19
- The company’s performance goals
- And its growth trajectory for the future.
Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Spreaker.