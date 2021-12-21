Connect with us

Hoosier Racing Tire Reveals New Branding

With the company’s refreshed logo, while the shade has been updated for modern consumers, purple remains the core brand color, emblematic of Hoosier’s legacy in racing success, the company said.

Danielle Hess

on

Hoosier Racing Tire revealed its new logo and future vision at the 2021 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show. The iconic purple color of the Hoosier brand came from the owner’s first race car. With the company’s refreshed logo, while the shade has been updated for modern consumers, purple remains the core brand color, emblematic of Hoosier’s legacy in racing success. Similarly, the iconic letter “H” becomes the centerpiece of the new brand, carrying on more than 60 years of racing tire heritage, the company said.

Over its history, Hoosier has grown from a small-town entrepreneurial venture to an internationally recognized manufacturer of racing tires, complete with its own technology center and 300-mph test wheel. As the brand continues to grow, it was important for the company’s logo to represent both the legacy and future vision of the brand, Hoosier said.

