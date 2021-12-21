Hoosier Racing Tire Reveals New Branding

Hoosier Racing Tire revealed its new logo and future vision at the 2021 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show. The iconic purple color of the Hoosier brand came from the owner’s first race car. With the company’s refreshed logo, while the shade has been updated for modern consumers, purple remains the core brand color, emblematic of Hoosier’s legacy in racing success. Similarly, the iconic letter “H” becomes the centerpiece of the new brand, carrying on more than 60 years of racing tire heritage, the company said.

