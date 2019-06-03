News/Hofmann
June 3, 2019

Hofmann Releases Monty 1675 Swing Arm Tire Changer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Hofmann-monty-1675

Hofmann has released its monty 1675 Swing Arm Tire Changer for handling passenger cars, light trucks and high-performance wheel and tire assemblies.

The Hofmann swing-arm tire changer features a patented smartSpeed technology which automatically minimizes the risk of damage to tires, Hofmann says. This technology also optimizes the torque applied to the wheel and automatically sets the maximum rotation speed of the wheel. The 1675 offers variable speeds from seven to 18 rpms for maximum productivity.

The electric motor generates 1,200 Newton/meters (Nm) of torque.

The Hofmann monty 1675’s bead breaker control prevents the technician from having to straddle the assembly during bead breaking, Hoffmann says. An integrated pressure limiter helps stop air flow once pressure has reached 55 psi, preventing accidental tire over-inflation.

