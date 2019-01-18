Hofmann Introduces SmartSpeed Technology on Select Tire Changers

Hofmann has introduced smartSpeed technology on two of its tire changers, the monty 3550 and monty 1625.

“Our intuitive smartSpeed technology automatically selects the optimal speed and torque on the tire changer with a single pedal position,” said Kyle Harris, product manager for Hofmann. “Even during a shop’s busiest hours, when throughput really matters, smartSpeed maximizes shop productivity without damaging tires or wheels.”

New Hofmann tire changers featuring smartSpeed technology include:

Hofmann monty 3550: Featuring advanced capabilities to service a wide variety of wheel and tire assemblies, the monty 3550 is designed to change low-profile, high-performance and run-flat tires, maximizing a shop’s versatility.

Hofmann monty 1625: Designed for high-volume tire shops, multi-bay repair shops and dealerships, the monty 1625 is ideal for servicing standard and performance wheels on cars and light trucks.

“With smartSpeed, users will see an instant increase in performance and productivity,” said Harris. “smartSpeed not only automatically minimizes damage to the tires but it also provides innovative, patented technology that optimizes the torque applied to the wheel and automatically sets the maximum rotation speed of the wheel. The variable speeds available also gives the service technician the best options for maximum productivity.”

To learn more about smartSpeed and other Hofmann wheel service products, click here.