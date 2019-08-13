Hofmann Releases Geoliner 678 Wheel Alignment System

Hofmann has added the new Hofmann geoliner 678 Wheel Alignment System as the newest addition to the Hofmann imaging alignment family.

The geoliner 678 completes the alignment process with minimal steps, the company says. Features include:

Automatic tracking, which follows the vehicle when it raised and lowered.

Video-speed camera feature.

Live readings so there is no need to re-measure.

The new Hofmann geoliner 678 also includes EZ-TOE for electric power steering, which allows adjustment of the front individual toe without locking the steering column. Other software features include rolling radius that examines for mismatched tire sizes, cross diagonal that checks for vehicle structural damage and adjustment assistance that shows where adjustments need to be made on the vehicle.

When connected to the internet, the geoliner 678 can access vehicle specifications and OEM repair procedures for ADAS repairs as well as provide fast and easy software and vehicle specification updates. The new online report management capability allows shop aligner reports to be printed, emailed or texted from anywhere.