Connect with us
Advertisement

Sponsored Content

Why Highlighting Student Techs is Critical Now More Than Ever

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

As demand for technicians continues to soar, now more than ever it has become critical to support and recognize successful students who exemplify a strong passion for the automotive industry.

Many people think that attending a trade school won’t lead to a successful career. The reality is that trade schools are a practical, affordable and career-focused option for many students that leads to a very satisfying and lucrative profession.

Many of the jobs in the automotive industry are attainable through apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and vocational programs offered at local schools.

As an industry, it’s our job to build student excitement at the beginning of each school year about the workforce and how certifications can help students with future job prospects.

Student support starts inside the classroom, and as early as the junior high experience. Shop owners…consider offering local instructors a chance to have your management team come in to talk about how your business recruits candidates, review resumes and conduct interviews.

Instructors, recognize your students’ accomplishments when they prove to be committed to learning at the highest levels. Let your students know how much you value them and their accomplishments.

Continental Belts and Hose’s Student of the Month program spotlights the best-in-class automotive students the country has to offer each school year.

By doing these things, you help build a sense of security in a student’s value to the automotive industry. Creating a culture of recognition and support early helps future technicians see their potential for the future and drives candidate attraction for future employers.

This video is sponsored by Continental Belts and Hose.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Sponsored Content: Increase Your Profit with These Inspection Lane Essentials

Sponsored Content: Wheel Bearings Tips for Electic Vehicles

Sponsored Content: K&M Top Shop: Integrity Drives Smetz’s Tire & Service Center

Sponsored Content: For Techs and Customers: An Efficient TPMS Solution

on

Why Highlighting Student Techs is Critical Now More Than Ever

on

Cabin Air Filters Prevent Mold, Spores, Pollen & Viruses

on

Axel Nut Torque Booklet Provides Helpful Information and Tips

on

How To Increase Brand Awareness For Your Cabin Air Filters
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Commercial Tires: New Commercial Truck Tires Highlight Yokohama’s TMC Booth

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Implement Tires Get Boost from Sophisticated Technologies

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Molloy Sales Development Group

Molloy Sales Development Group
Phone: 877-212-6001Fax: 201-330-7930
812 18th St., Union City NJ 07087
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why Commercial Fleets Can’t Sleep on Winter Truck Tires

Sponsored Content

How to Take the Pain out of Buying Tires Online

Sponsored Content

K&M Top Shop: Integrity Drives Smetz’s Tire & Service Center

Sponsored Content

K&M Tire: Let the Mastercraft Courser Quest Help Your Profits
Connect
Tire Review Magazine