TIS-UT1 Hercules

Tires

Hercules Launches TIS UT1 in Canada

Madeleine Winer

Hercules Tires has launched its TIS UT1 by Hercules, its new co-branded premium UTV and ATV tire with TIS Wheels, in Canada. The tire will be exclusively distributed in Canada by National Tire Distributors (NTD). The TIS UT1 by Hercules is the first UTV/ATV tire to be offered by the pair and is being added to the Hercules Tires portfolio.

The TIS UT1 by Hercules features an aggressive max all-terrain tread pattern purpose-built for the dynamics and enhancements in the capability of today’s most popular UTV and ATV vehicles, Hercules says. With a balanced void ratio and innovative biting edges on the tread blocks, the eight-ply rated tire offers traction, while its dual buttress design allows consumers to cost-effectively customize the look of their vehicle—essentially offering two different tire styles in one.

The TIS UT1 by Hercules is backed by the Hercules Performance Promise, with a 24-month limited protection policy for workmanship and materials.

TIS Wheels Founder Myles Kovacs Looks to Take Tire Design to New Heights

