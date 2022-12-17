Hercules Tires Sponsors Sun Belt Football Championship Game

Hercules Tires sponsored the Sun Belt Football Championship game broadcasted Dec. 3 on ESPN. The Championship Game was held in Troy, Alabama.

The company says the multi-year agreement marks one of the largest sponsorship agreements in Sun Belt history and provides Hercules Tires not only Title Sponsorship of the Football Championship but also designation as the official tire of the Sun Belt Conference as well as title sponsor of the men’s and women’s basketball championships.

As part of its sponsorship, Hercules Tires had an integrated marketing presence throughout the year, allowing the brand to connect with alumni, fans, students and employees of Sun Belt schools.

Hercules Tires invested in a wide range of sports marketing sponsorships in the U.S. and Canada in 2022. In addition to its collegiate sports sponsorship, the brand also has partnerships with the Big South, Big West, MAC, WAC, CIAA and Southland Conferences. Additionally, partnerships that round out the Hercules portfolio include: the Hamilton Tiger Cats CFL team, major league fisherman Josh Douglas and Josh Bertrand as well as sprint car driver Greg Wilson.