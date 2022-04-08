Connect with us

Hercules Tires Introduces Spring Consumer Rebate

Christian Hinton

on

Hercules Tires has introduced a consumer rebate of up to $70 on the purchase of a set of four qualifying Hercules passenger or light truck tire models via a Visa prepaid card.

Hercules says it has established a network of approximately 3,500 independent tire dealers in the U.S. who are eligible to participate in the promotion in their local markets.

The tires included in the offer are the:

  • Terra Trac Cross-V, All-Season, SUV-LT/CUV – $70 rebate
  • Roadtour 855 SPE, All-Season Touring – $50 rebate
  • Roadtour 655 MRE, All-Season Touring tire – $50 rebate
  • Raptis R-T5, All-Season, Ultra-High-Performance tire – $50 rebate

Hercules says all four models are backed by its Hercules Performance Promise, which offers treadwear coverage, a 45-day test drive and road hazard protection.

