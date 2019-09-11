Hercules Tires Launches Winter Tire for CUVs, SUVs

Hercules Tire Avalanche XUV

Hercules Tires, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), has launched a dedicated winter tire for CUVs and SUVs – the Hercules Avalanche XUV.

The new Avalanche XUV builds on the legacy of the previous generation Avalanche X-Treme tire line by optimizing vehicle performance, so that SUV and CUV drivers can handle winter’s worst, the company says.

Manufactured in the United States, the Avalanche XUV features Snow Grip Technology, a collection of advanced integrated features that work together and equip the tire with improved cold weather capabilities to conquer the harshest winter driving conditions. Tested against the previous generation, the Avalanche XUV stops up to 4 feet shorter in snow and up to 8 feet shorter on ice, according to Hercules.

Features of the new tire include:

A proprietary winterized tread pattern with Snow Grabber Grooves specifically designed to help trap and hold snow, delivering critical snow-on-snow traction when it’s needed most;

Tailored thin-gauge full-depth sipes prolong tread life and provide a more responsive ride giving drivers greater peace of mind even in the harshest winter conditions;

Improved contact patch surface area increases rubber contact with the road for a greater grip on icy roads;

Stud pins that provide the option for additional ice traction;

“CUV sales surpassed passenger cars as the most popular light-duty vehicle type for the first time in 2018. Even several years ago, in 2014, Hercules saw the trend emerging in the CUV and SUV market and introduced our premium all-season SUV/CUV/LT product, the Hercules Terra Trac Cross-V,” said Steven Liu, senior director of proprietary brands at ATD. “As the CUV continues to reshape the automotive landscape, the challenge for the replacement tire market is to keep up. We’ve taken that challenge head-on and created the Avalanche XUV winter tire that specifically optimizes the performance of SUVs and CUVs when the weather turns cold.”

The Avalanche XUV has the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, signifying its certification in severe weather performance. Available in the most popular SUV and CUV sizes, Hercules says, the Avalanche XUV is backed by the Hercules Performance Promise with Road Hazard Coverage, a as well as a five-day “Trust our Ride” satisfaction trial and Workmanship and Materials coverage.

For more information, visit www.herculestire.com.