June 18, 2019

Hercules Tires Donates to Veterans Group, Gets Spot on ‘Designing Spaces’

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Hercules Tires Strongman

The Lifetime TV show “Designing Spaces” recently highlighted Hercules Tires by showcasing Hercules’ donation of tires to the Oscar Mike Foundation’s veterans rehabilitation compound in Rockford, Illinois.

The Oscar Mike Foundation keeps its veterans on the go in a critical fleet of vehicles that can travel more than 80,000 miles every year. Hercules provided fresh sets of tires on all the vehicles based at the foundation’s Rockford compound.

The donated tires included the Roadtour 855 SPE for Oscar Mike’s sedans, SUVs and minivans and the Terra Trac T/G Max for Oscar Mike’s off-road and heavy-lifting needs.

