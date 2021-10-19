Hercules Tires Partners With Esports Organization

Hercules Tires has partnered with esports organization Team Liquid as the official tire sponsor of the first-ever Hercules Tires Esports Invitational. The series kicks off on Oct. 20, and the two-part event will showcase 16 Rocket League teams in North America. All teams will battle for cash prizes, the company said. First place wins $12,000, second place wins $5,000 and third place $3,000.

