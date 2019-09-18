Hendrick Automotive Group Pledges $1 Million on Newest Wake Tech Facility

Rick Hendrick on behalf of Hendrick Automotive Group has donated $1 million for construction of Wake Tech’s new Raleigh, North Carolina, automotive training facility, unveiling the name, “Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence.”

“There is a major demand for auto service technicians throughout our industry,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman of Hendrick Automotive Group. “At our company alone, we currently have 500 openings for techs, and that need will only grow in the coming years. With so many opportunities out there, it’s important that we find partners like Wake Tech. They care about their students and teaching advanced skills. As our manufacturer partners look to the future, Wake Tech will give people the training they need to build rewarding careers. When they graduate, our company and others in the auto industry will line up to hire them.”

Hendrick, who is also the owner of NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports, unveiled a race car bearing the Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence name in lieu of a traditional groundbreaking.

The $41.8 million, 100,000-square-foot facility on the Scott Northern Wake Campus will enable the college to more than double the number of students in its automotive systems technology program (from 90 to 200) and add a new degree program in collision repair. Skilled technicians in both areas are in high demand at local dealerships. The Hendrick Automotive Group gift will provide funds for new technology and equipment, scholarships for students, and to help recruit and retain expert faculty.

The Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence is the first of five major expansion projects. Construction is due to begin next month and the facility is scheduled to open for classes in the fall of 2021.

“This new facility will change the face of technical education,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls. “Similar to when athletes have a sense of awe stepping into a brand-new locker room or running out onto the field of a new stadium – the Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence will have that ‘wow factor’ that will instill a sense of pride in students who’ve chosen this career path.”