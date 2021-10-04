Projected Health and Safety Requirements for 2021 SEMA Show

Based on current COVID-19 indicators and trends in Clark County, Nevada, attendees at the 2021 SEMA Show can expect that face masks will be required while indoors during the event taking place November 2-5, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the SEMA Show .

SEMA Show organizers will adhere to the safety measures that are required by state and local health authorities, the show said. Forecasts indicate that masks will continue to be required indoors when the SEMA Show is held in Las Vegas in early November. Currently, there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for trade shows, and there is no indication these measures would be in place in November.

Las Vegas’ COVID-19 health and safety requirements, currently set by the State of Nevada, are dictated by key indicators, including the average number of tests per day, case rates, and test positivity rates, SEMA said. Numbers and ratings must reach and maintain specific levels for 14 days in order for requirements to change. While key indicators continue to improve in Las Vegas, the current health and safety requirements are not expected to change before the SEMA Show takes place in early November. SEMA said showgoers should plan on wearing masks while indoors; masks would not be required at the SEMA Show features located in more than one million square feet of outdoor space.