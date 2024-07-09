 Hanook's iON evo to be OE on the Porsche Taycan electric sports car

Hanook's iON evo to be OE on the Porsche Taycan electric sports car

Hankook said it succeeded in increasing the iON evo's sustainability without having to compromise tire safety and performance.
Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hankook-iON-Porsche

Hankook Tire’s first EV summer tire with ISCC PLUS certification (ISCC = International Sustainability & Carbon Certification), the iON evo, is now OE for the updated Porsche Taycan electric sports car. The tire is derived from the Hankook iON Race tire, which has been used exclusively on the vehicles competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship since 2023.

Hankook said it succeeded in increasing the iON evo’s sustainability without having to compromise tire safety and performance, despite 45% sustainable materials used in the product. To do so, engineers used renewable and recycled materials that match the strength, flexibility, and durability of conventional tire components, the company said. These include bio-based silica from grain waste, recycled PET textile cord from plastic waste, bio-circular synthetic rubber from bio-circular feedstocks, recycled carbon black from used tires, and even natural resin, the manufacturer said.

The new ISCC PLUS certified iON evo is making its debut as original equipment for the Porsche Taycan in the dimensions 245/40 R21Y XL (FA) and 285/35 R21Y XL (RA).

Like the other tires in the iON family, this development uses a tread mixture with plant-based oils, Hankook said. It not only makes the tread more sustainable overall but also has a positive effect on durability. For support during especially dynamic driving or sudden lane changes, Hankook said engineers also used reinforced material to increase the lateral stiffness, and leveraged knowledge gained in previous homologation processes for the premium manufacturer.

As with the other iON models, the new iON evo with ISCC PLUS certification offers greatly reduced rolling resistance compared to a conventional tire, which increases the range per battery charge of the Porsche Taycan, according to Hankook. Porsche stated that up to 40 kilometers (approx. 25 miles) more can be possible thanks to the 21-inch aero wheel from Hankook. In addition, Hankook said its iON products are particularly designed for the immediately available high torque produced by powerful electric vehicles.

