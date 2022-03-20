Hannah Mayberry Joins Kenda Tire USA as Marketing Coordinator

Kenda Rubber announced that Hannah Mayberry has joined its North American business team as marketing coordinator – automotive.

In this role, Kenda says Mayberry will assist in all areas of marketing, but will specifically be focused on the Kenda Traction Associate Dealer program, Kenda’s co-op marketing activities and channel support.

Mayberry is a recent graduate of Youngstown State University where she focused on business administration and communications. She has held numerous internships which include time at the Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida.