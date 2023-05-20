Hankook Tire’s Ventus Race Tire Used at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America recently kicked off its 11th season at the Laguna Seca Raceway in California. Hankook Tire supplies tires for the race, the Ventus Race tire – developed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

The international one-make championship consists of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, Europe and North America. All the participants in the Super Trofeo meet in the Grand Finals on Nov. 18-19 in Vallelunga, where Lamborghini will crown its overall winner for 2023 after two 50-minute sprints.