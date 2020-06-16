Hankook Gets Two OE Fitments on Chevy Trailblazer

Click Here to Read More

The Trailblazer RS will be equipped with Kinergy 225/55R18H, and for the Activ trim level, Hankook will supply the Dynapro AT2 (RF11) 225/60R17H. Kinergy 215/65R16H tires will be available on the Trailblazer base model.

As an all-season tire, Hankook says the Kinergy GT is designed for driving on different terrains and a number of road conditions. The 3-D hydroplaning design process gives the tire a unique tread with a wide lateral groove that provides excellent water evacuation, Hankook says. Tread block stiffness is optimized by a rigid center rib, translating to excellent dry performance. The company adds winter performance and traction are improved thanks to the Kinergy’s optimized lateral groove tread design.

Hankook says its patented high-grip silica is the backbone of the Kinergy tread structure, and the company’s dual filler system integrates high dispersible silica to give the Kinergy GT its low rolling resistance and improved wear, and it is balanced with superior handling and performance, durability and comfort.

Hankook Tire started supplying original equipment tires to General Motors in 2002 and continues to equip vehicles with Hankook Tire products, from Chevrolet (Malibu, Equinox, Spark, and Sonic) and GMC Terrain to Buick Encore. With the addition of the Chevy Trailblazer, Hankook Tire has expanded its global automotive partnerships by supplying original equipment tires for 46 automakers including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW.