Connect with us

News

Hankook Gets Two OE Fitments on Chevy Trailblazer

Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire will supply Chevrolet’s 2021 Trailblazer with its all-season tire, Kinergy GT (H436).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Trailblazer RS will be equipped with Kinergy 225/55R18H, and for the Activ trim level, Hankook will supply the Dynapro AT2 (RF11) 225/60R17H. Kinergy 215/65R16H tires will be available on the Trailblazer base model.

As an all-season tire, Hankook says the Kinergy GT is designed for driving on different terrains and a number of road conditions. The 3-D hydroplaning design process gives the tire a unique tread with a wide lateral groove that provides excellent water evacuation, Hankook says. Tread block stiffness is optimized by a rigid center rib, translating to excellent dry performance. The company adds winter performance and traction are improved thanks to the Kinergy’s optimized lateral groove tread design.

Hankook says its patented high-grip silica is the backbone of the Kinergy tread structure, and the company’s dual filler system integrates high dispersible silica to give the Kinergy GT its low rolling resistance and improved wear, and it is balanced with superior handling and performance, durability and comfort.

Hankook Tire started supplying original equipment tires to General Motors in 2002 and continues to equip vehicles with Hankook Tire products, from Chevrolet (Malibu, Equinox, Spark, and Sonic) and GMC Terrain to Buick Encore. With the addition of the Chevy Trailblazer, Hankook Tire has expanded its global automotive partnerships by supplying original equipment tires for 46 automakers including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Senators Call Out NHTSA On Internet-Connected Cars

CMA, Tianli Tires, Double Coin Partner with ITDG

Vredestein Reveals New Brand Look

Independent Tire Dealer Focus: ‘Uncle Dan’ Svihla

Advertisement

on

Hankook Gets Two OE Fitments on Chevy Trailblazer

on

Cooper Tire to Relocate Regional Distribution Center

on

Alliance Tire Americas Opens Canadian Warehouse

on

American Pacific Recalls Some Gladiator X-Comp Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co.

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co.
Contact: Ken BrockwayPhone: 847-297-1900Fax: 847-297-1909
1101 Feehanville Dr., Mt. Prospect IL 60056
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect