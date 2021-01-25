Connect with us

Hankook to Accelerate Development Time with Partnership

Tire Review Staff

Hankook Tire has partnered with analytics platform Tableau Software to gain advanced data analytics and a user interface platform for next-generation business intelligence.

Hankook is pursuing a digitalization of its office through Tableau’s data-driven analytics platform. Based on Tableau’s software platform, Hankook says it created a standard database processing algorithm that enabled the accumulation of globally-scattered data. As a result, the company says, analyzing and reporting tasks has been minimized.

An actual case where the development time has been reduced 75% has already been reported for Hankook, the company says. This is based on the time it takes to create the dashboard user interface from Tableau after developing a prototype model for standardized reporting to final usage.

