Hankook Tire Remains Exclusive Tire Partner for W Series

Hankook Tire returned as the official tire partner for the W Series for the third year. The world’s only all-female, single-seater series continues to compete with the high-end Ventus Race tire at all eight Formula 1 weekends in 2022.

Hankook says it has been a W Series partner since the formula racing series debuted in 2019. The renewed involvement for this season sees the premium tire partner remain true to its philosophy of providing targeted support to motor racing drivers. This applies in particular to female drivers, for whom W Series represents an opportunity to gather experience in a professional environment at historic circuits.

