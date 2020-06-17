Connect with us

Hankook Tire Names New VP of PCLT Sales

Tire Review Staff

Hankook Tire has named Curtis Brison as Hankook Tire America’s U.S. passenger car and light truck (PCLT) sales vice president effective June 1.

In this role, he will be responsible for all U.S. PCLT sales and corporate accounts.

The company says Brison brings over 14 years of experience in the tire and automotive sectors. He served in a variety of key sales roles of increasing responsibility at Michelin North America, working in both domestic and foreign markets. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales and marketing for the Transportation Americas group with Exide Technologies.

Brison is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in political science. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife and two children.

