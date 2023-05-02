 Hankook Tire Launches UHP All-Season Tire for SUVs

Hankook Tire Launches UHP All-Season Tire for SUVs

Engineered with motorsport technology, Hankook said the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X all-season tire is designed for luxury SUVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-UHP-SUV

Hankook Tire announced a new ultra-high-performance all-season tire designed for SUVs to its Ventus product line– the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X.

“The application of motorsport technology to the development of our new Ventus tire is an exciting one for the market and drivers alike,” said Rob Williams, president of Hankook Tire America. “As we continue to look for new and innovating approaches to tire design, the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X is a perfect example of how we can continue to optimize high-performance driving benchmarks.”

According to Hankook, additional benefits of the new tire include beveled edges that minimize impact between tread blocks for a quieter and more comfortable ride. Further, lateral grooves are designed to be narrower on the inside and wider on the outside to maximize drainage performance, prevent hydroplaning on wet roads and provide overall better grip in all seasons.

The Hankook Ventus S1 evo Z AS X is available now in nine sizes ranging from 18 to 22 inches, with ten additional sizes to come later in 2023.

