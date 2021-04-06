Connect with us
Commercial Tires

Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

The new products are built to perform on vehicles such as campers, fifth wheel trailers, travel trailers, flatbed/hauling trailers, boat trailers and horse trailers.
Tire Review Staff

Hankook Tire has entered the trailer tire segment by adding the Vantra Trailer and high-load variant Vantra Trailer TH31 to its lineup. The company says the tire will fit most popular trailer applications.

The Vantra Trailer will be released in nine sizes, while the Vantra Trailer for high loads (TH31) will be released in three sizes.

The Vantra Trailer tire incorporates trailer-specific tread technology such as decoupling grooves located at shoulder sections for improved traction in all road conditions, the company says. The Vantra Trailer has a high stiffness pattern block and decoupling grooves for heavy-duty performance. Its structure is built for enhanced durability and stability as well as improved traction in all road conditions, Hankook says.

The Vantra Trailer for high loads (TH31) is designed with a main zig-zag groove that provides excellent traction and water drainage under various road conditions, as well as asymmetric grooves that helps eject stones, Hankook says. The tire also features an all-steel radial structure for durability as well as a new compound mixing system called “Innovation Mixing System” (IMS) that Hankook says minimizes disconnection of polymer chains and oxidation for enhanced durability.

The Vantra Trailer tires are now available.

