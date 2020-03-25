Hankook Tire will begin a temporary shutdown of its Tennessee Plant, located in Clarksville, to protect the health of its employees and in response to market demand that is being impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Production at the plant will be temporarily halted for two weeks between March 30 and April 12. Hankook says it will continue to monitor the situation and make necessary adjustments to protect its employees and stakeholders in accordance with CDC guidelines, state or local restrictions, supplier constraints and dealer stock requirements.

Hankook’s U.S. warehouses, including the one located at the Tennessee Plant will continue to operate. Hankook plants in Asia will support the U.S. region, if necessary, by providing production assistance, shipment and supply of raw materials. Hankook does not anticipate any interruption in sales.

