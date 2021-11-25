Connect with us

News

Hankook Tire Receives Sustainability Recognition

Hankook Tire says it is the first in the tire manufacturing industry to obtain the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC} PLUS.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Global tire company Hankook Tire has obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus mark in recognition of the company’s sustainability initiatives throughout its entire value chain, from sourcing of renewable raw materials to sustainable finished products, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Hankook says its achievement with ISCC Plus is particularly notable due to the attributes in which the certification is awarded. ISCC Plus is an international sustainability certification program for bio-based and circular (recycled) raw materials under the European Renewable Energy Directives (EU RED) that evaluates a company’s sustainability from its raw materials and manufacturing process to finished products. The ISCC is affiliated with 130 sustainable raw material manufacturers, NGOs and research institutes around the globe as members, and is the most reliable institution in the field of environmentally-friendly certification with transparent screening standards and the most stringent certification procedures.

Hankook Tire’s Geumsan plant received the ISCC Plus certification through its efforts in tandem with replacing petroleum-based oil with natural oil, as well as adopting renewable bio-based polymers from petrochemical-based synthetic rubber, the company says.

Advertisement

The processes in which Hankook Tire produces certified sustainable raw materials translate into the environmentally-friendly Kinergy 4S 2 all-weather tires for passenger cars and Kinergy 4S 2X for SUVs, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Big O Tires Donates Supplies to Dallas Elementary School

News: Hankook Develops Racing Data Analysis Solution for Motorsports

News: Epicor Debuts Virtual Service Advisor ‘Sidekick’ at AAPEX/SEMA

News: Epicor Previews Predictive Maintenance Solution at AAPEX 2021

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Receives Sustainability Recognition

on

Yokohama Rubber, Boeing Renew Contract for Supply of Potable Water Tanks

on

Tire CEOs Applaud TIP's Sustainability Achievements

on

Tire Industry Project Introduces End-of-Life Tire Management Toolkit
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

News: BFGoodrich Launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

RoboTire-tire-changer-demo RoboTire-tire-changer-demo

News

RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021
Sema-Show-Floor 1400 Sema-Show-Floor 1400

News

SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery
Dick Gust Tire Industry Association CEO Dick Gust Tire Industry Association CEO

People

TIA Selects Dick Gust as Next CEO

News

How RoboTire Aims To Transform the Tire Industry
Connect
Tire Review Magazine