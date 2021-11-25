Hankook Tire Receives Sustainability Recognition

Global tire company Hankook Tire has obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus mark in recognition of the company’s sustainability initiatives throughout its entire value chain, from sourcing of renewable raw materials to sustainable finished products, the company says.

Hankook says its achievement with ISCC Plus is particularly notable due to the attributes in which the certification is awarded. ISCC Plus is an international sustainability certification program for bio-based and circular (recycled) raw materials under the European Renewable Energy Directives (EU RED) that evaluates a company’s sustainability from its raw materials and manufacturing process to finished products. The ISCC is affiliated with 130 sustainable raw material manufacturers, NGOs and research institutes around the globe as members, and is the most reliable institution in the field of environmentally-friendly certification with transparent screening standards and the most stringent certification procedures.

Hankook Tire’s Geumsan plant received the ISCC Plus certification through its efforts in tandem with replacing petroleum-based oil with natural oil, as well as adopting renewable bio-based polymers from petrochemical-based synthetic rubber, the company says.