Connect with us

News

Hankook Tire Creates Smart Tires’ Monitoring System

on

Hankook Tire says it has developed a facility abnormality prediction system called Hankook Condition Monitoring System Plus (CMS+), based on artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Hankook-AI-South-Korea

Hankook says facility abnormality prediction systems typically use a vibration sensor attached to key components of the equipment. This requires experts to analyze the information collected by the sensor and determine if there are any symptoms. To improve accuracy in anomaly detection and reduce response time compared to the existing system, Hankook leveraged AI and IoT technology to develop a new facility abnormality prediction system called CMS+.

The CMS+ uses a three-step AI algorithm which proceeds through “Next-generation wireless-based IoT module,” “Gateway,” and “Server,” the company says. Hankook adds this enables data analysis with precise prediction that is three to four times greater than the existing system.

Hankook says during the first step that utilizes the IoT module, CMS+ collects and analyzes data every second. The company says at the Gateway and Server level, CMS+ conducts an in-depth analysis of the data collected based on deep learning technology. It analyzes different types of data together including sensor data, temperature and operational information to predict abnormal conditions of the facility in advance. It is also equipped with a real-time alarm system based on wireless communication technology. In the event of anomalies, the system immediately notifies the manager to take appropriate action much faster.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Creates Smart Tires' Monitoring System

on

TBC Corp. Donates Warehouse Space to Feeding South Florida Food Bank

on

Hunter Engineering Launches New Website

on

Giti Extends South Carolina Production Suspension
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect