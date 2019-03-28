Hankook Tire Showcases Three New Tires at 2019 MATS Show

Hankook Tire is presenting three new offerings in their truck and bus radial tire lineup at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS).

The three new products to be on display are the SmartFlex DL15, e3 MAX DL2, and e3 WiDE TL21. MATS attendees will be able to see these recent innovations up close at the Hankook booth and interactive exhibit, offering customers and attendees a first-hand look at the newly launched Smartec TBR technology on the SmartFlex DL15.

Smartec is Hankook Tire’s latest innovation in the TBR manufacturing process featuring an integrated package of the five main tire performance factors of safety, mileage, anti-chip and cut, retreadability and traction.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our TBR products to give our customers the best tire for their individualized needs,” said Rob Williams, senior director of TBR sales for Hankook Tire America. “These three new tires represent the latest from our innovation team bringing not only a more dynamic TBR portfolio, but products that will go the distance for those who depend on them every day.”

The SmartFlex DL15 features patented self-regenerating siping system that turns out during progressive predictive wear in a three stage system providing better traction as part of its all-season lifetime. The SmartFlex DL15 is a long and regional haul drive tire with improved fuel economy performance thanks to its updated central rib and semi block tread pattern.

The e3 WiDE TL21 is a trailer position tire designed for high-mileage applications and touts Hankook Tire’s new Spiral-Coil technology providing a stabilized footprint and strong casing durability throughout the life of the tire. The optimized bead profile of the e3 WiDE TL21 also helps extend its tread life.

Advance rubber technology and a closed shoulder tread design help the e3 MAX DL21 achieve superior fuel efficiency as a long haul drive tire. Heel and Toe Stopper design formulated by the Hankook Tire team helps strengthen overall block rigidity while minimizing irregular wear of the tire over its lifetime.

Stop by the Hankook booth #22125 at MATS or go to http://www.hankooktire.com/us/truck-bus/tires/all-tires.html to see the products online.