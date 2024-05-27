Hankook Tire appoints four new sales roles

Hankook Tire introduced a series of sales team appointments at its North America Headquarters in Nashville,TN. These appointments included Gabriel Leventis as director of new channel development; Steve Johnson as director of sales, Northeast Region; John Lesnak as director of sales, Midwest Region; and Ken Everhart as director of corporate accounts, North American commercial sales.

“Gabriel, Steve, John and Ken bring a wide range of industry expertise to the Hankook sales team. Each is committed to our growth strategy and further establishing Hankook as a leading tire maker, both in the U.S. and globally,” Rob Williams, president of Hankook Tire America Corp., said “Together, they will continue to drive success in both our passenger and commercial businesses, and we look forward to the collective contributions they will bring to the organization.”

According to Hankook, Leventis will focus on new channel development and driving future growth as director of new channel development, a new strategic role within Hankook. He joined the company in 2020 as regional sales director and strategic accounts manager for consumer sales, and has more than 20 years of sales, marketing and business development experience, including more than 16 in the tire industry.

Johnson joins Hankook with 25 years of experience in the tire and automotive sector to lead sales initiatives for one of Hankook Tire’s key North American geographies, the company said.

Lesnak has over a decade of experience in the tire industry, and he will lead his team to build relationships with Hankook Tire’s customers in the Midwest region, Hankook said.

Everhart will sbe focused on augmenting Hankook Tire’s commercial tire market share. According to Hankook, he has worked in the tire industry for 15 years in various sales capacities, both for manufacturers and dealers, including over three years for Hankook in sales management roles.

Each appointment is effective immediately.