 Hankook Tire appoints four new sales roles

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Hankook Tire appoints four new sales roles

These appointments included Gabriel Leventis, Steve Johnson, John Lesnak and Ken Everhart in various roles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
hankook-combo

Hankook Tire introduced a series of sales team appointments at its North America Headquarters in Nashville,TN. These appointments included Gabriel Leventis as director of new channel development; Steve Johnson as director of sales, Northeast Region; John Lesnak as director of sales, Midwest Region; and Ken Everhart as director of corporate accounts, North American commercial sales.

Related Articles

“Gabriel, Steve, John and Ken bring a wide range of industry expertise to the Hankook sales team. Each is committed to our growth strategy and further establishing Hankook as a leading tire maker, both in the U.S. and globally,” Rob Williams, president of Hankook Tire America Corp., said “Together, they will continue to drive success in both our passenger and commercial businesses, and we look forward to the collective contributions they will bring to the organization.”

According to Hankook, Leventis will focus on new channel development and driving future growth as director of new channel development, a new strategic role within Hankook. He joined the company in 2020 as regional sales director and strategic accounts manager for consumer sales, and has more than 20 years of sales, marketing and business development experience, including more than 16 in the tire industry.

Johnson joins Hankook with 25 years of experience in the tire and automotive sector to lead sales initiatives for one of Hankook Tire’s key North American geographies, the company said.

Lesnak has over a decade of experience in the tire industry, and he will lead his team to build relationships with Hankook Tire’s customers in the Midwest region, Hankook said.

Everhart will sbe focused on augmenting Hankook Tire’s commercial tire market share. According to Hankook, he has worked in the tire industry for 15 years in various sales capacities, both for manufacturers and dealers, including over three years for Hankook in sales management roles.

Each appointment is effective immediately.

You May Also Like

Sullivan Tire Logo
ATP-Tour-x-Yokohama
GEP-Global-Supply-Chain-Volatility-Index-stock
Yokohama-Japan-plant
News

TechForce Foundation launches Techs Talk survey

The survey is designed to uncover insights into the perspectives of aspiring technician students and new working technicians.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Stock-technician-training-1400

TechForce Foundation recently launched its Techs Talk survey, which the company said is designed to uncover insights into the perspectives, values and experiences of aspiring technician students and new working technicians.

“Most technician surveys in the marketplace today are heavily skewed by responses from GenX and Boomers," Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation said. "TechForce Foundation wants to specifically gather insights from GenZ future techs and new working techs within their first two years of employment. This gives us better data in building the workforce going forward, and knowledge to address the crippling technician shortage.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hunter Engineering releases new alignment coverage for hundreds of vehicles

The release covers new records as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign
GRI appoints new director of North America

Ydo Doornbos has spent 29 years in the tire industry, and will now lead GRI’s efforts to expand the company in the North American market.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Ydo-Doornbos
Nexen Tire America details its 2024 U.S. motorsports program

Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers competed at the “Streets of Long Beach” Pro Championship event using the company’s N’Fera Sport R tire.

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-Tire-America-2024-motorsports
Chapel Hill Tire opens 12th location in Durham, NC

Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-new-location

Other Posts

Hankook acquires additional stake in thermal management systems company, Hanon Systems

Hankook & Company Group said it will hold a 50.53% stake in Hanon Systems and take management rights as the largest shareholder.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies

Extending PRT’s product portfolio in North America, the new release represents nearly 12M vehicles in new coverage.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-Strut
Tire Discounters partners with the Atlanta Braves for home run promotion

For every home run hit by the Braves this year in a game, Tire Discounters will give fans discounts on Goodyear/Cooper tires.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin sponsors WWII vets’ return to Normandy for D-Day 80th anniversary

WWII vets will participate in several parades, ceremonies and celebrations during their 10-day tour of the Normandy region.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-DAL_NORMANDY