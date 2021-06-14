Hankook Tire Announces Price Increase

Hankook Tire is announcing a price increase, effective August 1, for Hankook and Laufenn passenger and light truck products. The company says products are subject to an increase of up to 7% and will vary by product within each brand portfolio.

According to Hankook, the increases are the result of several factors including the rising cost of raw materials, increased logistics costs and other market factors that have affected internal costs.

Hankook says it is working with its customers to provide more detailed information about the increases and continues to be committed to providing top-quality products and resources to serve their needs.