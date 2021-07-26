Connect with us
hankook-crosscountry

News

Hankook Tire Partners with Challenge4

Hankook Tire has partnered with Challenge4.de for its “Great Roadshow Through the U.S.”
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire is joining forces with Challenge4.de, an independent agency that specializes in planning and executing worldwide automotive projects with Volkswagen cars, for its “Great Roadshow Through the U.S.,” whereby the Challenge4 team will drive the new all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 from coast to coast on Hankook Kinergy AS EV tires.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Challenge4 says it plans to drive over 36,000-miles through the 48 contiguous U.S. states over the span of approximately 100 days from July through October. The tour will stop at more than 600 Volkswagen dealers and at various Hankook dealerships along the way, in addition to Hankook Tire’s Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tenn.

The VW ID.4 – USA Tour kicked off on July 13 in Herndon, Va., where it will then make its way across the northern part of the country to the west coast, before traversing back across the country via a southern route to end at the VW headquarters in Herndon, Va., on October 18. For the tour, the VW ID.4 will be fitted with Hankook Kinergy AS EV tires in the sizes 235/55R19 on the front and 255/50R19 on the rear.

Advertisement

The VW ID.4 – USA Tour can be followed via a GPS tracker map at https://vwid4-usatour.com/, where a GPS map will be updated every 15 minutes with the live position of the VW ID.4.

The company says through all of its driving events, including the VW ID.4 – USA Tour, Challenge4 donates 10 cents per mile driven to the international non-profit organization SOS-Children’s Village.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: TIA Board Elects Jarman as Secretary

News: Automotive Specialty-Equipment Retail Sales Reach New High

News: IMR Releases Data on the Impact of EVs on Independent Shops

News: Movin’On Challenge Design 2022 Theme Announced

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Partners with Challenge4

on

Milwaukee Tool Announces Next-Generation Hole Dozer

on

Apollo Tyres Sets Goal of $5B in Sales by 2026

on

Apollo Tyres Conducts Global Partners’ Summit 2021
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Business Operations: Online Reputation Management

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Carlisle TyrFil

Carlisle TyrFil
Phone: 800-821-4147
140 Sheldon Rd., Berea OH 44017
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside Tire-Discounters-hq-outside

News

Tire Discounters Celebrates Opening of New Cincinnati HQ
vip-tires vip-tires

News

VIP Tires & Service Opens Third Vermont Location
Happy-Fourth-July Happy-Fourth-July

News

Tire Review Wishes You a Happy Independence Day
Connect
Tire Review Magazine