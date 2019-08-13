Hankook Chosen to Provide OE Tires on 2020 Ford Explorer

Hankook Tire will provide original equipment (OE) tires to the 2020 Ford Explorer with the premium grand touring all-season Kinergy GT tire from Hankook. The Kinergy GT will be available in size 255/65R18 [Pattern H436].

The low-rolling profile and tread design of the Kinergy GT helps to complement and enhance the SUV’s fuel mileage rating, and the Kinergy GT’s four-channel design when compounded with an optimized lateral groove and chamfer sipe arrangement, provide exceptional grip in both wet and snowy driving conditions, Hankook says.

The company added that the tire’s high-grip silica compounds, a multi-layered carcass composed of equilibrium carcass lines, along with jointless and supplemental reinforcement belts all contribute to a smooth ride both on- and off-road.

Hankook also supplies tires to the Ford F-150 and Ford Ranger.