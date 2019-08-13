News/Hankook Tire
August 13, 2019

Hankook Chosen to Provide OE Tires on 2020 Ford Explorer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hofmann Releases Geoliner 678 Wheel Alignment System

Davanti UHP Protoura Sport Tire Will Be on Display at CITEXPO

Cooper Honored for Female Representation on Board of Directors

Arnott Introduces Air Suspension Struts for 2011-2017 Porsche Cayenne

Hankook Chosen to Provide OE Tires on 2020 Ford Explorer

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

TBC Brands Launches New Tire Brand – National Tire

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

OTC Releases Hub and Bearing Service Guide

Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

Hankook-Kinergy-GT-Tire

Hankook Tire will provide original equipment (OE) tires to the 2020 Ford Explorer with the premium grand touring all-season Kinergy GT tire from Hankook. The Kinergy GT will be available in size 255/65R18 [Pattern H436].

The low-rolling profile and tread design of the Kinergy GT helps to complement and enhance the SUV’s fuel mileage rating, and the Kinergy GT’s four-channel design when compounded with an optimized lateral groove and chamfer sipe arrangement, provide exceptional grip in both wet and snowy driving conditions, Hankook says.

The company added that the tire’s high-grip silica compounds, a multi-layered carcass composed of equilibrium carcass lines, along with jointless and supplemental reinforcement belts all contribute to a smooth ride both on- and off-road.

Hankook also supplies tires to the Ford F-150 and Ford Ranger.

Show Full Article