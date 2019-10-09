Hankook Tire Named OE on Porsche Cayenne

Hankook Tire‘s Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV ultra-high-performance tire, which has been supplied since June, has been named OE on the Porsche Cayenne.

Based on DTM-tested motorsport technology, the new ultra-high performance tire offers high steering precision and sporty handling, Hankook says. The mixed tires are sizes 285/40 ZR 21 (109Y) XL at the front and 315/35 ZR 21 (111Y) XL at the rear.

“Due to the vehicle load in combination with sporty drivability, low rolling resistance and high load capacity, it was very challenging to develop the tire design for the Porsche Cayenne,” explains Klaus Krause, head of the European research and development centre at Hankook Tire. “The new Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV meets these requirements very well in both wet and dry conditions.”

In addition to the sporty drivability, the new Hankook tread also offers a number of new features that optimize its environmental properties (rolling resistance and durability), the company says. The Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV uses materials based on natural resins in the tread compound. In addition, nylon materials applied in the so-called “bead-packing” process in the sidewall help ensure driving stability even under load, Hankook says. The CapPly hybrid aramid material over the steel cord belts in combination with the two-layer rayon carcass construction additionally ensures high resistance and durability, the company says.