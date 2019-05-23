Hankook Tire Receives Two Honda Supplier of the Year Awards
Hankook Tire received recognition from Honda Motor Company as a Supplier of the Year during the 35th annual Honda Supplier Conference, held recently in Columbus, Ohio.
Hankook was one of four suppliers to be recognized with awards for excellence in both quality and delivery, as well as value. A partner since 2013, Hankook has now been the recipient of awards in the supplier value category four times as well as two in the newly merged delivery and quality category from the manufacturer.
Honda recognized 85 North American suppliers.