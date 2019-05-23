News/Hankook
May 23, 2019

Hankook Tire Receives Two Honda Supplier of the Year Awards

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Rotary Releases TreadScan 2700

Kenda Adds Two New Sales Managers

Yokohama’s 'Avid GT' Coming Factory-Equipped on Toyota’s RAV4 Crossover SUV

Hankook Tire Receives Two Honda Supplier of the Year Awards

Monro, Amazon Expand Collaboration to Provide Tire Installation Services

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Update: U.S. Clarifies Timing of 25% Tariff Hike on Chinese Imports

Judge Orders New Union Vote at Kumho Tire Plant in Georgia

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Hankook-Honda
Pictured are (left to right) Tetsuya Endo, president of Honda of Alabama Manufacturing; Matt Karshis, account manager, Hankook Tire America Corp. OE Team; Justin Kim, senior specialist, Hankook Tire America RDC Team; Andy Appleton, director of supply chain management, Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire received recognition from Honda Motor Company as a Supplier of the Year during the 35th annual Honda Supplier Conference, held recently in Columbus, Ohio.

Hankook was one of four suppliers to be recognized with awards for excellence in both quality and delivery, as well as value. A partner since 2013, Hankook has now been the recipient of awards in the supplier value category four times as well as two in the newly merged delivery and quality category from the manufacturer.

Honda recognized 85 North American suppliers.

Show Full Article