Hankook Tire Announces ‘Great Winter Promotion’

Customers who purchase four or more tires from select lines during the promotion period will be eligible for a rebate.
Tire Review Staff

Hankook Tire has announced its fourth rebate promotion of 2020, the “Great Winter Promotion,” which runs through Dec. 20 and offers consumers rebates of up to $70 on winter and all-weather products.

Customers who purchase four or more tires from select lines during the promotion period will be eligible for the rebate, which will be redeemable online only at hankookrebates.com. Consumers will receive their rebates in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.

Qualifying patterns included in the Great Winter Promotion are: $70 Kinergy 4S2 (H750); $40 Winter i*pike (RW11); and $40 Winter i*cept evo2 SUV (W320).

