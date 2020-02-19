Hankook Tire Focuses on Growth at Annual Partner’s Day

Hankook Tire gathered its high-performing customers in Riviera Maya, Mexico for its annual Partner’s Day event to celebrate the success of the past year and outline the company’s strategic vision and plans for continued growth and collaboration in 2020, Hankook says.

“We’re inspired by the level of commitment we see every day, and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for being a valued partner and customer of Hankook Tire,” said Soo Il Lee, president of Hankook Tire America Corp. at Partner’s Day. “To witness and be a part of an atmosphere that continues to foster new thinking and innovation is truly special. We’re confident that 2020 will bring forward an unprecedented level of growth and collaboration, and we look forward to what the new decade and the future of mobility has in store for us.” Last year, Hankook continued to strengthen its domestic and premium OE sponsorships with key fitments among top tier suppliers such as Ford, Toyota, Audi and Porsche, while also receiving the Honda Double Award for Excellence in Quality & Delivery and Value. Reaffirming its commitment to innovation and product development, Hankook introduced new compound development techniques leveraging artificial intelligence. Hankook also received recognition for its concept tires as a winner of the 2019 IDEA awards and iF Design awards.

Capitalizing on recent product development advancements, Hankook also launched two new tires in its Dynapro line: the Dynapro AT2, a next-generation all-terrain tire striking the perfect balance of on and off-road performance; and the Dynapro MT2, a mud-terrain tire featuring next-generation M/T tread design optimized for the toughest terrain. In addition, Hankook has continued to add new sizes and momentum which will continue into the new year, the company said. On the commercial side of the business, Hankook made strides under the leadership of Rob Williams who was appointed to lead TBR sales last February. Earlier in the year, Hankook announced three new tires at the 2019 Mid-America Trucking Show: the Smart Flex DL15, e3 MAX DL21 and e3 WiDE TL21. Through strategic partnerships, Hankook also made its most popular TBR tires – the e3 MAX AL21, e3 MAX DL21, and e3 MAX TL21 – available at all 350 of Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco locations across the country, which offers the full breadth of fleet services and helps to sustain TBR growth in the year ahead, Hankook says.

